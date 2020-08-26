PODCAST | Rebranding SA’s Dimension Data

In March, the group said it would retire its brands Britehouse, a digital solutions unit; Internet Solutions, its internet services provider business; and ContinuitySA.

Mokou says the move was so the group would operate under one name and reduce duplication between some of its subsidiaries.

She then talks about the work her team has been doing around intelligent customer experience. The unit seeks to find ways to change and improve how customers interact with companies through the use of technology.

Mokou says Covid-19 has forced South Africans to change how they engage with businesses. She explains that consumers in Africa and the Middle East have tended to favour human interaction, which is why call centres and retail locations for businesses in financial services, for example, tend to be busy. However, as more people flocked to call centres for those interactions during the lockdowns, companies such as Dimension Data are trying to figure out how to automate some processes so that humans can attend to higher level tasks such as problem-solving.

The discussion ends by looking at the state of women in technology.

Mokou, a chartered accountant by profession, gives an account of her career, saying she started in auditing but made the shift to the technology sector as a way to challenge herself and build skills in a new area.

She says there has been progress made in getting more women into technology but that more work still needs to be done to ensure better representation at executive level.

Mokou ends by talking about the scourge of gender-based violence in SA, saying it makes no sense that women should still be made to feel unsafe in 2020. As a society and at a national level, these issues need to be addressed once and for all.

