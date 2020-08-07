News Leader
WATCH: How MTN plans to focus on its pan-African strategy
MTN CEO Rob Shuter talks to Business Day TV about the group’s performance
07 August 2020 - 11:44
MTN plans to exit the Middle East in the next three to five years as the group looks to sharpen its focus on its pan-African strategy.
The news comes alongside the release of the company’s interim results.
Business Day TV spoke to MTN CEO Rob Shuter for his perspective on the group’s performance and strategy shift.
