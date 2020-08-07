Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: How MTN plans to focus on its pan-African strategy

MTN CEO Rob Shuter talks to Business Day TV about the group’s performance

07 August 2020 - 11:44 Business Day TV
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

MTN plans to exit the Middle East in the next three to five years as the group looks to sharpen its focus on its pan-African strategy.

The news comes alongside the release of the company’s interim results.

Business Day TV spoke to MTN CEO Rob Shuter for his perspective on the group’s performance and strategy shift.

MTN planning sale of all or part of R4.2bn Jumia stake, says insider

MTN is said to be considering the sale after the online retailer's shares have surged 142% in 2020
Companies
1 day ago

MTN’s exit from the Middle East ‘not a fire sale’

Operations from the region contribute about 4% to earnings, with the mobile operator saying profits doubled in its half-year to end-June
Companies
1 day ago

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday

US data is sending out conflicting signals, while there are concerns over rising Covid-19 cases
Markets
1 day ago

MTN Zakhele Futhi in talks with MTN about lack of interim dividend

MTN’s decision not to declare a dividend could affect the ability of the listed special empowerment vehicle to pay scheduled dividends
Companies
3 days ago

Shuter’s successor at MTN will have to do more than fight fires, say analysts

As Rob Shuter moves to the UK, the new MTN Group CEO is expected to be announced in the next four to eight weeks
Companies
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay’s silence more damaging than honest ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Glencore says Eskom’s price increases threaten ...
Companies / Mining
3.
MTN’s asset sales in Middle East may raise R25bn
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Orion Minerals clears key hurdle as it nears ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Intu Properties delisting comes as a blow to JSE
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.