Adapt IT’s profit slides as weak SA economy takes its toll

The profit of listed technology group Adapt IT fell by more than a third in its half year to end-December, as SA’s weak economy and project delays took their toll on the group.

Headline earnings per share fell 35% to 15.93c, partially due to accounting changes, though the company reported on Monday that some of its projects are taking longer than anticipated to complete.

The Johannesburg-based company, headed by Sbu Shabalala, provides software solutions to the education, manufacturing, energy, financial services, communications and hospitality sectors, and has operations in Mauritius, Botswana, Ireland, Kenya, Australia and New Zealand.

Almost three-quarters of revenue comes from SA.

Revenue increased 10% to R721m, with the company benefiting from acquisitions, including of Melbourne-based Wisenet Group, which provides education software.

“The South African market remains challenging, however Adapt IT continues to focus on leveraging its underlying diversification to offer more value to the current client base more effectively,” the group said.

It will focus on increasing sales cohesively, driving efficiencies and carefully expanding on the Pan-Africa and Asia Pacific strategy, it said.

• With Mudiwa Gavaza

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za