Adapt IT’s profit slides as weak SA economy takes its toll

Accounting changes also weigh on technology group, with headline earnings per share falling 35%

24 February 2020 - 08:52 karl gernetzky
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The profit of listed technology group Adapt IT fell by more than a third in its half year to end-December, as SA’s weak economy and project delays took their toll on the group.

Headline earnings per share fell 35% to 15.93c, partially due to accounting changes, though the company reported on Monday that some of its projects are taking longer than anticipated to complete.

The Johannesburg-based company, headed by Sbu Shabalala, provides software solutions to the education, manufacturing, energy, financial services, communications and hospitality sectors, and has operations in Mauritius, Botswana, Ireland, Kenya, Australia and New Zealand.

Almost three-quarters of revenue comes from SA.

Revenue increased 10% to R721m, with the company benefiting from acquisitions, including of Melbourne-based Wisenet Group, which provides education software.

“The South African market remains challenging, however Adapt IT continues to focus on leveraging its underlying diversification to offer more value to the current client base more effectively,” the group said.

It will focus on increasing sales cohesively, driving efficiencies and carefully expanding on the Pan-Africa and Asia Pacific strategy, it said.

• With Mudiwa Gavaza

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Adapt IT to report more than 40% drop in earnings

The technology group’s results were affected by the difficult trading environment and the adoption of new accounting standards
WATCH: Adapt IT plans to reduce debt levels

Adapt IT has withheld its annual dividend, as it seeks to reduce debt
LISTEN | Adapt IT taking lessons from rivals on keeping state tenders clean

CEO says the company is focused on setting up the governance needed to run the public service business
