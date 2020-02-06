Behind SA’s great CEO exodus
Last year had the most CEO resignations among JSE companies since 2002. It’s a great chance for a corporate reset
06 February 2020 - 05:05
Last year there was an almost unprecedented changing of the guard at the top of high-profile SA companies. Nearly 50 CEOs of publicly listed, state-owned and public interest companies have left their jobs over the past 14 months.
It is, in short, a talent rout, as business confidence has slumped to its worst levels since PW Botha’s Rubicon speech of 1985.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now