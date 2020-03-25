Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom to reduce broadband prices at IP Connect

New products will cut wholesale prices to ISPs in line with Competition Commission agreement

25 March 2020 - 21:06 Mudiwa Gavaza
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: BUSINESS TIMES
Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko. Picture: BUSINESS TIMES

Fixed-line operator Telkom has launched new products that will reduce wholesale prices to internet service providers (ISPs), as part of its agreement with the competition watchdog to increase competition in the market.  

The agreement comes after a two-year investigation by the Competition Commission, which found that Telkom subsidiary Openserve was overcharging ISPs for moving data from a local area to one of the major data centres in the country.

In 2019, the commission instructed Openserve to reduce pricing for IP Connect within two months. IP Connect allows ISPs to connect to Openserve’s broadband network to enable it to provide high-speed internet to customers. Openserve houses all Telkom’s fixed-line network infrastructure and sells capacity to other companies at wholesale prices.

The new price cuts, to be introduced by Openserve, will allow ISPs to manage their costs and compare the Openserve fixed broadband prices with the prices of other wholesale broadband providers more easily. The move will enhance competition in the fixed broadband connectivity market, said the company.

In its Data Services Market Inquiry, the commission said “given Telkom Openserve has benefited from prior state investment and a licensed monopoly position, the commission is of the view that a prima facie case of excessive pricing exists for this level of mark-up”.

Telkom said it had agreed with the commission that the new product suite to be offered by Openserve will introduce transparency and remove any perceived competition problems associated with the provision of wholesale broadband connectivity.

In a statement, Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko said Openserve has been considering changing the way it provides wholesale broadband over its copper and fibre infrastructure for some time.

 “Telkom is pleased that following concerns identified during the data services market inquiry, we were able to reach this settlement with the commission,” said Maseko.

He said the structure and initial pricing of this new offering would reduce wholesale charges to ISPs for fibre broadband wholesale customers and in this way remove the pricing concerns raised in respect of IP Connect

The same report by the commission had demanded that the two dominant mobile operators, Vodacom and MTN, slash internet connectivity prices by 30%-50% or face prosecution.

In March both operators announced measures to reduce their data prices: Vodacom by up to 40% and MTN by up to 50%. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Telkom makes R15m pledge in fight against Covid-19

The funds will be used to support health-care workers who are on the front line of the battle against the spread of Covid-19
Companies
3 days ago

This is how Telkom, Cell C, Vodacom and MTN can help during Covid-19 shutdown

Perhaps zero-rating the whole internet is a bit of a stretch but in a time of crisis, what constitutes an essential service?
Companies
4 hours ago

How Covid-19 is set to perk up telecoms sector

Limited facetime due to isolation is expected to increase data and voice use to enable staff to work remotely
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Who dares in Sasol might win
Companies
2.
Sappi declares force majeure at its Vulindlela ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Banks step up to help customers take coronavirus ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Shopping malls cannot simply close overnight, ...
Companies / Property
5.
Eskom-supplier South32 seeks clarity on lockdown
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

MTN expects to see data revenue recovery from June

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom share price plunges as it plans to spend R1.5bn on job cuts

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN to lower data prices by up to 50% from mid-April

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Spectrum auction a threat to Telkom

Opinion

WATCH: Why Telkom is switching its focus to mobile

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lower prices will boost data use, but more spectrum needed

Business

Vodacom looks forward to price cuts increasing data usage on its network

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.