Lower prices will boost data use, but more spectrum needed
The competition commission entered a settlement agreement with Vodacom this week whereby the company will drop its prepaid data prices
15 March 2020 - 00:08
MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter has cautioned against excessive regulatory intervention in the telecoms industry in a week when competition authorities announced that data prices will fall next month.
The competition commission entered a settlement agreement with Vodacom this week whereby the company will drop its prepaid data prices at least 34% from April, while also providing free data for lower-income customers.
