Business Lower prices will boost data use, but more spectrum needed The competition commission entered a settlement agreement with Vodacom this week whereby the company will drop its prepaid data prices

MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter has cautioned against excessive regulatory intervention in the telecoms industry in a week when competition authorities announced that data prices will fall next month.

The competition commission entered a settlement agreement with Vodacom this week whereby the company will drop its prepaid data prices at least 34% from April, while also providing free data for lower-income customers.