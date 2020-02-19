TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Spectrum auction a threat to Telkom
19 February 2020 - 18:11
Most business leaders, particularly in the telecoms industry, agree that the delay in the allocation of the radio frequency spectrum has been bad for business — but Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko isn’t one of them.
In November, the government put out details of how five bands of new high-demand 4G spectrum — radio frequency that allows consumers who are increasingly using their smartphones to browse the internet and download apps — will be auctioned off.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now