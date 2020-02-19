Opinion TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Spectrum auction a threat to Telkom BL PREMIUM

Most business leaders, particularly in the telecoms industry, agree that the delay in the allocation of the radio frequency spectrum has been bad for business — but Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko isn’t one of them.

In November, the government put out details of how five bands of new high-demand 4G spectrum — radio frequency that allows consumers who are increasingly using their smartphones to browse the internet and download apps — will be auctioned off.