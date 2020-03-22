MTN expects to see data revenue recovery from June
Pressure from Competition Commission forces mobile network operator to drop data prices for its 30-day bundles by up to 50% from mid-April
22 March 2020 - 19:47
MTN’s SA unit is likely to record growth in data services revenue from June, three months later than expected as a result of new price cuts, the mobile network operator says. SA’s second-largest operator will drop data prices for its 30-day bundles by up to 50% from mid-April after pressure from the Competition Commission.
The Fairlands-based operator has 29-million subscribers on its network and has been working to grow its data revenues. For the financial year to end-December 2019, MTN made R12.6bn in revenue from its data services in SA.
