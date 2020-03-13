Telkom share price plunges as it plans to spend R1.5bn on job cuts

Peter Takaendesa, a portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers, said the dramatic fall in Telkom’s share price was “probably an overreaction by the market”.

The market had likely reacted most negatively to the acceleration in the voice revenue declines. For Takaendesa, this would only have been a concern if the mobile business was not growing at all, to offset that decline.

In a market update, the company led by CEO Sipho Maseko said the restructuring is a result of the technological shift to fibre and LTE as new sources of revenue, “notwithstanding lower margins”. This has been “compounded by a rapid decline in our traditional high-margin, fixed-voice business, in line with global trends”.

Telkom said it will use its cash reserves to pay for the cost of the restructuring and to prevent increasing its debt, which stood at R11.8bn in September 2019.

Takaendesa said paying cash for the restructuring also indicates that Telkom is likely to have made good revenues so far in the second half of the financial year.

Rapid changes in technology remain a challenge for Telkom. It has made the necessary investments in new technologies and revenue streams, particularly in the fast-growing mobile business, but this has taken its toll on profitability, it said in January.

It has been competing in a mobile market in which the two largest players, Vodacom and MTN, have virtual control over voice and data prices, it said.

Telkom said growth in its new revenue streams has not been enough to offset the negative effect on its earnings, adding that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) “continues to be under pressure”.

Telkom’s mobile business, which has 11.5-million customers, has sustained its growth into the second half of the current financial year and continued to drive the overall revenue growth for the group, offsetting the negative effect of the fixed-voice revenue.