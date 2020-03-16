JSE censures Jasco over release of unaudited results

The JSE has censured technology group Jasco Electronics for releasing unaudited results it said were audited.

Jasco also failed to release results containing details of modifications, and failed to issue a trading statement to alert the market about the extent in movement of its profits, the JSE said on Monday.

Jasco had released results in 2018 for its year to end-June that had stated they were audited but the group had then retracted it and requested its suspension until audited results were released.

In a separate statement on Monday, Jasco said it had taken the steps with full appreciation of the importance of accurate and reliable financial information.

“The company and the board of directors also took immediate steps at the time to implement additional measures and processes to prevent any similar recurrences in the future,” the statement reads.

“The company and the board of directors accept the decision of the JSE,” it reads.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za