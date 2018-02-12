Jasco’s interim revenue up, but headline earnings a share plunge 81%

A new acquistion helped Jasco Electronics grow revenue by 7% to R557.2m in the six months to end-December.

According to the group’s interims released on Monday, Reflex Solutions added R84m to group revenue, pushing the enterprise division’s contribution to 40.1%, from about 37%.

However, headline earnings plunged 81% to R2.7m, which equated to 1.2c headline earnings per share.

A final dividend of 1c per share was declared. This was half the amount declared in the corresponding period in 2016.

Weaker performance in group was blamed on an unrealised foreign exchange loss and a R4.6m cost increase attributed to IT, training, acquisition-related consulting activities and non-deductible VAT, along with increases in net financing charges.

The group’s Kenyan business did not deliver on volume expectations due to the socio-political situation which resulted in lower customer demand in 2017, leading to R1.5m higher than expected losses. The Middle East also faced constraints.

Jasco is planning to raise additional capital in the next six months through the issue of about 67-million shares at a yet to be determined price. The capital raised would be used for acquisitions.

The group also said it was reviewing all investments, with the intention of buying out minority shareholders "at the optimal time".