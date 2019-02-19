Markets

Busy Tuesday for JSE watchers

BHP starts the big miner results week, followed by Glencore on Wednesday and Anglo American on Thursday

19 February 2019 - 07:44 Robert Laing
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

In a busy week for mining results, Tuesday started with BHP releasing its interim results in Australia ahead of the JSE’s opening.

BHP will be followed on Wednesday by Glencore, and then Anglo American on Thursday. All the big miners are expected to report bumper profits, boosted by a rally in iron ore and other commodities.

BHP, with a market capitalisation of R691bn at Monday’s closing price of R327.29, is the top 40 index’s second-largest constituent, behind Naspers.

Although BHP is smaller than Glencore, which has a market cap of R809bn at Monday’s R55.47 closing price, Glencore is excluded from the top 40 index because it is deemed to be a foreign company by SA’s pension fund laws.

Anglo American, which once dominated the top 40, has slipped to fourth place, with a market cap of R499bn at Monday’s R355.05 closing price.

Anglo American subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore said on January 24 that it expected to report on Tuesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for its 2018 financial year would be flat, while basic earnings per share would fall by about 24% after accounting for an impairment reversal in its 2017 financial year results.

AngloGold Ashanti — which was historically part of the Anglo family before it divested from gold mining — said on February 4 that it expected its HEPS to be up to nine times the $0.06 it reported in 2017.

AngloGold expects to report basic earnings per share of about $0.30 from the previous year’s $0.46 loss per share.

Reasons for the leap in AngloGold’s earnings included that its 2017 included a $46m provision for silicosis class action claims.

Besides miners, Tuesday is generally a busy day on the JSE-listed companies results front.

Comair warned shareholders on January 30 that it expected to report its interim HEPS declined by about 40% in the six months to end-December from the matching period in 2017.

This was mainly due to the price of jet fuel rising 35% during the reporting period.

Other companies diarised to release results on Tuesday include Liberty Two Degrees, Jasco and Rolfes.

Asian markets pointed to another day of gains for the JSE following Monday’s 1.16% rise.

The rand was trading at R14.15/$, R15.98/€ and R18.24/£ at 6.30am.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Market data - February 18 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
12 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes above 55,000 points for the first time in three months

Risk-on sentiment prevailed on Monday as US-China trade talks continue, with gold miners faring best in broad-based gains
Markets
15 hours ago

JSE pushes higher as market eyes budget statement

Activity is subdued as US markets are closed for a holiday, although optimism over the US-China trade talks is bolstering sentiment
Markets
17 hours ago

Palladium climbs to record high and gold hits two-week peak

Sustained supply deficit boosts the investment case for the autocatalyst metal, while a weaker dollar lifts bullion
Markets
18 hours ago

Most read

1.
Amplats kicks off Anglo family results on Monday
Markets
2.
Rand firms towards R14/$ as US-China trade talks ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes above 55,000 points for ...
Markets
4.
JSE gains are a thin veneer for coming trouble
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Miners pull JSE higher but rand ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.