Jasco streamlines business, moves away from manufacturing

Even in the face of low economic growth locally, Mark van Vuuren, CEO of electronics firm Jasco, says he anticipates growth in the group’s technology and renewable energy businesses.

The company said on Friday revenue for the year to end-June marginally declined to R1.14bn, compared to R1.15bn in the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were up 4% to R118.9m, but group earnings per share (EPS) were 12.9c, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) at 10.7c.

Restructuring

Van Vuuren told Business Day that the company was restructuring to focus on three main areas: information communication technology (ICT), power and renewable energy, as well as security and fire solutions.

The ICT business remains Jasco’s biggest business, accounting for about 75% of turnover, Van Vuuren said. The introduction of the high-speed network 5G and continued increasing demand of data centres was likely to drive growth in this segment, he said. This is because 5G sites and data facilities require fibre for connectivity, a business that Jasco is already in.