Old Mutual expects to miss growth targets as coronavirus disrupts global markets

Volatility due to Covid-19 adds to pressure from load-shedding

16 March 2020 - 08:47 karl gernetzky
Old Mutual expects to miss its growth target of two percentage points above nominal GDP growth in results from operations. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Insurance group Old Mutual expects the increasing economic damage from the coronavirus to weigh on its 2020 performance, in which it expects to miss its growth targets.

Market volatility due to the virus is adding to pressure from load-shedding at home, with the group bracing for a difficult year ahead.

Old Mutual said it expects to miss its growth target of two percentage points above nominal GDP growth in results from operations, as it restricts travel by employees to limit risk of infection for employees and customers.

Results from operations measures the operational performance of the group and items such as investment return, finance costs and income from associated undertakings.

Results from operations in the group’s year to end-December fell 2% to R8.97bn, with profits hit by its recent unbundling of its majority stake in Nedbank, while the group reported lower inflows in most segments and heightened catastrophe losses at Old Mutual Insure.

In 2018, Old Mutual reduced its interest in Nedbank, and its UK wealth management business Quilter was unbundled and separately listed in London, with a secondary inward listing on the JSE.

Headline earnings fell 25% to R10.64bn. Headline earnings per share is a widely used profit metric in SA that strips out one-off items such as writedowns.

Adjusted headline earnings, which the company uses as a better measure of underlying performance, rose 5% during the period, with the company saying this was mainly due to stronger shareholder investment returns in SA.

Old Mutual said on Monday it expects SA’s GDP to grow 0.8% in 2020, though it continues to monitor the coronavirus outbreak.

The group said it has conducted stress tests to model the effect of “perfect storm”-type scenarios, and concluded the group would remain sufficiently capitalised and have sufficient liquidity should these occur.

“While we continue to see challenges in the external environment in the short term, including those presented by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the economic downturn, we are confident in the group’s ability to remain resilient and deliver on our mandate,” said interim CEO Iain Williamson.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Old Mutual searching for new CEO in spite of Moyo's interdict

The insurer says any further legal challenges by Peter Moyo will not derail its attempts to appoint a new leader
Companies
5 days ago

Old Mutual warns of profit drop after Nedbank unbundling

Headline earnings per share could fall by a quarter due amid tough economic conditions in SA
Companies
1 week ago

Peter Moyo's Old Mutual appeal might seem opportunistic

Moyo has filed an urgent application to stop the CEO appointment process while he is appealing against a January ruling by the full bench
Companies
2 weeks ago

Peter Moyo’s Old Mutual appeal might seem opportunistic

Companies

Peter Moyo asks court to stop appointment of Old Mutual CEO

Companies / Financial Services

Stock market gains balloon Quilter’s assets to £110.4bn

Companies / Financial Services

