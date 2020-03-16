Old Mutual expects to miss growth targets as coronavirus disrupts global markets

Insurance group Old Mutual expects the increasing economic damage from the coronavirus to weigh on its 2020 performance, in which it expects to miss its growth targets.

Market volatility due to the virus is adding to pressure from load-shedding at home, with the group bracing for a difficult year ahead.

Old Mutual said it expects to miss its growth target of two percentage points above nominal GDP growth in results from operations, as it restricts travel by employees to limit risk of infection for employees and customers.

Results from operations measures the operational performance of the group and items such as investment return, finance costs and income from associated undertakings.

Results from operations in the group’s year to end-December fell 2% to R8.97bn, with profits hit by its recent unbundling of its majority stake in Nedbank, while the group reported lower inflows in most segments and heightened catastrophe losses at Old Mutual Insure.

In 2018, Old Mutual reduced its interest in Nedbank, and its UK wealth management business Quilter was unbundled and separately listed in London, with a secondary inward listing on the JSE.

Headline earnings fell 25% to R10.64bn. Headline earnings per share is a widely used profit metric in SA that strips out one-off items such as writedowns.

Adjusted headline earnings, which the company uses as a better measure of underlying performance, rose 5% during the period, with the company saying this was mainly due to stronger shareholder investment returns in SA.

Old Mutual said on Monday it expects SA’s GDP to grow 0.8% in 2020, though it continues to monitor the coronavirus outbreak.

The group said it has conducted stress tests to model the effect of “perfect storm”-type scenarios, and concluded the group would remain sufficiently capitalised and have sufficient liquidity should these occur.

“While we continue to see challenges in the external environment in the short term, including those presented by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the economic downturn, we are confident in the group’s ability to remain resilient and deliver on our mandate,” said interim CEO Iain Williamson.

