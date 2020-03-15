How Covid-19 is set to perk up telecoms sector
15 March 2020 - 19:22
Covid-19 may provide some revenue opportunities for telecommunications companies, as workers are forced to work remotely and face-to-face meetings are moved online.
The novel coronavirus has resulted in travel restrictions, as well as the closure of ports and factories, and companies are encouraging employees to work from home. While this will affect economic activity and earnings, telecom operators stand to gain more revenues, said Henk Lindeque, a portfolio manager at Unum Capital.
