MTN Nigeria’s profit surges as data use rises

MTN Nigeria, the group’s largest market, grew profit by almost a third in its year to end-December amid surging subscriber numbers and data use as it sought to enhance its coverage.

The mobile subscriber base of MTN’s Nigerian business, which accounts for about a third of the group’s total profit, grew 10.5% to 64.3-million, with profit before tax jumping 31.1% to 290.1-billion naira (R12bn).

Active data subscribers rose 34.9% to 25.2-million, while voice revenue grew 8.4% — accounting for 72.7% of service revenue.

In the third quarter, the company focused on several initiatives to enhance coverage and drive data use, including expanding its 4G network with more than 6,000 additional sites.

“Despite a challenging operating environment, we continued to deliver double-digit growth in service revenue in line with our medium-term guidance,” CEO Ferdi Moolman said.

