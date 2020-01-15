Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Prosus raises R18bn through bond issuance

Netherlands-based Prosus, which recently lost its battle for delivery service Just Eat, will use the bulk of the cash to pay off a bond due in July 2020

15 January 2020 - 09:51 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Consumer internet company Prosus has raised $1.25bn (R18bn) through a 10-year bond, reporting high demand for its notes as it considers its options in the wake of losing a battle for delivery service Just Eat.

The intention of the issuance had been to redeem $1bn in notes due in July 2020, Prosus said on Wednesday, with the remaining funds to be used for general business purposes. Prosus had upped the issuance in the wake of high demand, with pricing at 3.680% for the notes due in 2030, compared to 6% for the notes due in July 2020.

The bond issuance comes after Prosus, which was spun out of Naspers in September, recently lost its battle for delivery service Just Eat. Prosus has made clear previously that it is interested in building a rival delivery service to Silicon Valley giants Uber Eats and Amazon-backed Deliveroo.

Dutch firm Takeaway.com won the battle for Just Eat with a £5.9bn (R110.67bn) all-share offer that will create one of the largest meal delivery companies in the world.

The share price of Prosus was flat at R1,135.26 on Wednesday morning.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Prosus still hungry for food delivery after losing Just Eat battle

The Naspers-controlled company aims to pursue alternative targets
Companies
18 hours ago

In the finally won Takeaway vs Just Eat war, Prosus loses out

Just Eat has accepted an all-share Takeaway.com offer of £5.9bn to create one of the world’s largest meal delivery companies
Companies
4 days ago

Prosus ups the stakes in bid for Just Eat

Netherlands-based company raises its offer for online takeaway delivery platform and lowers its acceptance threshold
Companies
1 month ago

