Prosus raises R18bn through bond issuance

Consumer internet company Prosus has raised $1.25bn (R18bn) through a 10-year bond, reporting high demand for its notes as it considers its options in the wake of losing a battle for delivery service Just Eat.

The intention of the issuance had been to redeem $1bn in notes due in July 2020, Prosus said on Wednesday, with the remaining funds to be used for general business purposes. Prosus had upped the issuance in the wake of high demand, with pricing at 3.680% for the notes due in 2030, compared to 6% for the notes due in July 2020.

The bond issuance comes after Prosus, which was spun out of Naspers in September, recently lost its battle for delivery service Just Eat. Prosus has made clear previously that it is interested in building a rival delivery service to Silicon Valley giants Uber Eats and Amazon-backed Deliveroo.

Dutch firm Takeaway.com won the battle for Just Eat with a £5.9bn (R110.67bn) all-share offer that will create one of the largest meal delivery companies in the world.

The share price of Prosus was flat at R1,135.26 on Wednesday morning.

