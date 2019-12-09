Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus ups the stakes in bid for Just Eat Netherlands-based company raises its offer for online takeaway delivery platform and lowers its acceptance threshold BL PREMIUM

The battle for Just Eat has intensified, with Netherlands-based Prosus raising its offer for the online delivery platform and lowering the acceptance threshold for its shareholders.

Prosus is now offering 740p (R142.18) per share for each Just Each share, a rise of 4.22%, and now requires just 50% of Just Eat shareholders to agree, from 75% previously.