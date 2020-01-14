Prosus still hungry for food delivery after losing Just Eat battle

Prosus hasn’t lost its appetite for food delivery, even after the e-commerce giant was defeated in a gruelling $8bn bidding war for UK company Just Eat.

Takeaway.com last week declared victory in the battle for Just Eat, saying investors holding 80.4% of the shares had formally backed its all-stock bid and rejected a cash offer from Prosus.

But the Naspers-controlled company has alternative targets to pursue, according to head of ventures and food Larry Illg.

“We continue to look at lots of different options in this space,” Illg said.

Prosus, spun off by SA parent Naspers in September, has targeted food delivery as a key market for investment as more people opt to order in meals rather than cook. The company also has stakes in Delivery Hero in Germany and India’s Swiggy alongside a controlling stake in iFood in Brazil.

One option for further expansion could even cause Amsterdam- based Prosus to return to the negotiating table with Takeaway, which is based in the same city. The new owner of Just Eat has said it will consider selling the British company’s 33% stake in iFood, in which Prosus is the majority shareholder.

Prosus would consider buying more of the Brazilian company, though an additional investment would have to make financial sense and won’t be “something that we would do at all costs”, Illg said. “It’s strictly about the financials because it wouldn’t change anything about how we help manage the business,” he added.

Illg’s comments come as food-delivery companies race to consolidate to withstand fierce competition from firms such as Uber Technologies’s Uber Eats and a myriad other apps.

Takeaway’s new combined company, listed in London, will become one of Europe’s largest food-delivery operations after the deal is completed.