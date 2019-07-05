Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH shares stage a comeback despite uncertainties

Stock hits best level in about two months after being battered by governance concerns

05 July 2019 - 09:55 Nick Hedley
Stephen van Coller. Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA
Stephen van Coller. Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA

Despite uncertainty about the outcome of a forensic investigation into the company’s dealings with the state, EOH’s shares have staged a comeback since the start of trade on Thursday.

The stock, which had remained close to the R20 mark for about a month, broke out of that range on Thursday, surging 13.1% through the day. It then rallied 6.1% in early trade on Friday to reach a high of R23.72, the best level in about two months.

EOH’s shares have been battered by governance concerns. Despite the rally, they remain about 87% below their all-time high of R180, according to Iress data.

Uncertainties remain. The information technology group said on Wednesday it will publish the findings of an investigation into its past dealings with the state on July 16.

The company, under a new management team led by CEO Stephen van Coller, asked ENSafrica to investigate its public-sector contracts earlier in 2019.

One such contract is said to be behind Microsoft’s decision to cut ties with EOH.

The group said on Wednesday that ENSafrica had submitted its forensic report and its recommendations to the board, which “has assessed the findings” and was in talks with “the stakeholders concerned where appropriate”.

EOH said on Tuesday that it would sell 70% of its Construction Computer Software (CCS) business for R444.4m to Germany’s RIB Software.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

EOH appoints new board members

EOH has come under fire recently over governance issues and questionable government contracts, which the new board and chair intend to address
Companies
1 week ago

EOH appoints Xolani Mkhwanazi to oversee turnaround and cleanup

New chair to lead board deliberations on findings of probe into public-sector contracts
Companies
4 weeks ago

EOH: it’s too soon to panic

Bear in mind the remedial action being taken, writes Nigel Dunn
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

EOH will publish findings of forensic investigation in mid-July

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH sells 70% of construction software business for R444m

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH encourages whistleblowers with new app

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.