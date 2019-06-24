EOH encourages whistleblowers with new app

Embattled technology provider EOH has launched a whistleblowing platform called EXPOSEit App as it continues its push to clean its image.

The app provides a “secure, completely anonymous and confidential platform to employees who may be victims of, or bear witness to, wrongdoings of any kind within their organisation”, the company said.

Once the best-performing JSE-listed technology group, EOH has come under fire recently over governance issues and alleged tender irregularities.

Company CEO Stephen van Coller has led a probe into its past contracts with the state since he took over in September 2018. One public sector contract is said to be the reason Microsoft cut ties with EOH earlier in 2019.

The app rollout is one of several actions taken by Van Coller to try strengthen governance at the company.

On Friday, the company announced the appointment of three independent nonexecutive directors after the appointment of a new chair earlier in June.

The EXPOSEit App will give users the ability to upload and securely send video files, photos, documents or any other form of evidence available to the whistleblower.

“Whistleblowing is consistently recognised as the most effective measure to guard against fraudulent or unethical activity within organisations,” EOH said.

The company said the past several months have been focused on future-proofing EOH and to strengthen its governance, risk and compliance framework.

Van Coller said: “My personal commitment within EOH is towards ensuring ethical leadership and strong governance throughout the group.”

“Whistleblowing, and entrenching a culture that encourages it and prevents retaliation against employees who come forward, is crucial to ensuring transparency and good governance at any organisation,” he said.

Developed by ZappApp, the app is available for use by other companies and organisations.

EOH says it is aligning its processes with the newly introduced ISO 37001 anti-bribery management systems accreditation. In addition, a review of EOH’s governance procedures has been undertaken by the University of Stellenbosch’s Centre for Corporate Governance in Africa.

To avoid further scandal, group-wide processes now require third-party due diligence on all customer, supplier and partner onboarding. EOH has appointed PwC as internal auditors.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za