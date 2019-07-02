EOH sells 70% of construction software business for R444m

EOH has sold 70% of its Construction Computer Software (CCS) business to RIB Software for R444.4m as part of a strategic partnership agreement with the German buyer.

“The transaction is in line with EOH’s investment strategy to assist its intellectual property and software-based businesses to expand internationally,” the company said.

EOH, whose shares are about 90% below their 2015 highs because of governance concerns, said it would use the cash proceeds mainly to reduce debt.

The company, which previously said it was planning asset sales, said it had also entered into a put-and-call-option agreement to sell the remaining 30% of CCS to RIB in December 2022.

The CCS group of companies provides cost and enterprise software solutions for the construction and engineering industries. The group’s flagship products are construction management platform Candy and enterprise management system BuildSmart.

RIB provides software to the construction and property industries.

“RIB is specifically focused on the construction vertical and intimately understands what the clients in this sector want and as such represents a natural fit for CCS,” EOH said.

This deal was “a significant milestone” in EOH’s strategy to align with partners that could help it scale up certain of its “unique software businesses”.

“It is a crucial step forward for EOH’s intellectual property division and RIB is the right partner to unlock CCS’s full potential, enabling both future growth and internationalisation.”

EOH is under a new management team that is led by CEO Stephen van Coller and chair Xolani Mkhwanazi.

Van Coller has led a probe into EOH’s past contracts with the state since he took the helm in September 2018. One public-sector contract is said to be the reason Microsoft cut ties with EOH earlier in 2019.

EOH’s shares were last traded at R19.46, versus highs of close to R180 in 2015.

