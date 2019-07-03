Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH will publish findings of forensic investigation in mid-July

The information technology company, whose shares have been battered by governance concerns, asked ENSafrica to investigate its public-sector contracts

03 July 2019 - 09:22 Nick Hedley
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Information technology group EOH says it will publish the findings of a forensic investigation into its dealings with the state on July 16.

The company, whose shares have been battered by governance concerns, asked ENSafrica to investigate its public-sector contracts earlier in 2019.

One public-sector contract is said to be the reason Microsoft recently cut ties with EOH.

The group said on Wednesday that ENSafrica had submitted its forensic report and its recommendations to the board, which “has assessed the findings” and was in talks with “the stakeholders concerned where appropriate”.

“Relevant findings and associated actions will be made public on or about 16 July 2019, or as required,” it said.

EOH’s shares rose 0.9% in early trade on Wednesday to reach R20. In August 2018, the stock reached a high of R48.78, while in August 2015 it reached highs of nearly R180.

Led by CEO Stephen van Coller since September 2018, EOH has gone about restoring its image and putting controls in place to stamp out impropriety.

In June, EOH appointed Xolani Mkhwanazi as its new chair. Mkhwanazi was chair of BHP Billiton in SA from 2008 to 2015.

EOH said on Tuesday that it would sell 70% of its Construction Computer Software (CCS) business for R444.4m to Germany’s RIB Software.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

EOH appoints new board members

EOH has come under fire recently over governance issues and questionable government contracts, which the new board and chair intend to address
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock pick — EOH

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
Markets
3 weeks ago

EOH appoints Xolani Mkhwanazi to oversee turnaround and cleanup

New chair to lead board deliberations on findings of probe into public-sector contracts
Companies
3 weeks ago

EOH: it’s too soon to panic

Bear in mind the remedial action being taken, writes Nigel Dunn
Companies
4 weeks ago

JEREMY THOMAS: The short end of a long stick

It can take nerve to stick to an investment plan, but the sins of greed and pride glue you to a dud investment
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

EOH sells 70% of construction software business for R444m

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH encourages whistleblowers with new app

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.