EOH will publish findings of forensic investigation in mid-July

Information technology group EOH says it will publish the findings of a forensic investigation into its dealings with the state on July 16.

The company, whose shares have been battered by governance concerns, asked ENSafrica to investigate its public-sector contracts earlier in 2019.

One public-sector contract is said to be the reason Microsoft recently cut ties with EOH.

The group said on Wednesday that ENSafrica had submitted its forensic report and its recommendations to the board, which “has assessed the findings” and was in talks with “the stakeholders concerned where appropriate”.

“Relevant findings and associated actions will be made public on or about 16 July 2019, or as required,” it said.

EOH’s shares rose 0.9% in early trade on Wednesday to reach R20. In August 2018, the stock reached a high of R48.78, while in August 2015 it reached highs of nearly R180.

Led by CEO Stephen van Coller since September 2018, EOH has gone about restoring its image and putting controls in place to stamp out impropriety.

In June, EOH appointed Xolani Mkhwanazi as its new chair. Mkhwanazi was chair of BHP Billiton in SA from 2008 to 2015.

EOH said on Tuesday that it would sell 70% of its Construction Computer Software (CCS) business for R444.4m to Germany’s RIB Software.

