Vodacom full-year net profit inches lower

Ebitda from SA declined as data prices were reduced and because of costs linked to a BEE deal

13 May 2019 - 08:20 Nick Hedley
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Vodacom Group says net profit was marginally lower in the year to end-March, with a decline in earnings in SA mostly offset by a strong performance outside its home market.

Annual profit after tax was 0.8% lower than the previous year at R15.4bn, the mobile operator said on Monday.

The group’s full-year dividend was reduced to R7.95 a share from R8.15 previously, partly because new shares were issued as part of its BEE deal.

Group revenue was up 4.3% to R90.1bn as the customer base rose 6-million to 110-million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) from SA declined 1.3% to R27.7bn as data prices were reduced and because of costs linked to the group’s R16.4bn BEE deal.

The international business grew ebitda by 26.8% thanks to better revenues and cost controls, Vodacom said. 

“It was a stellar year for our international portfolio where economic and political environments have improved, although it remains challenging in various aspects,” group CEO Shameel Joosub said.

The group expects “the solid momentum from our digital services platforms to continue”, Joosub said.

Vodacom is concluding the acquisition of the M-Pesa brand and platform-related assets from Vodafone through a joint agreement with Safaricom.

“We expect this will further accelerate our mobile money growth plans in Africa. The commercialisation of our recently launched payment gateway and digital wallet will assist in sustaining financial services growth in SA.”

Meanwhile, Vodacom is due to receive a R1.1bn special dividend from Safaricom. Joosub said Vodacom would pass this on to shareholders as part of its next set of interim results.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

