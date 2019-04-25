MTN and Vodacom stumble as regulator calls for price cuts

Shares in SA’s biggest mobile operators, MTN and Vodacom, took a hit on Wednesday after the Competition Commission accused them of overcharging consumers, penalising those with lower incomes the most.

The companies charge more for data services in SA than they do in other markets where they operate, according to the provisional findings of the ongoing data services market inquiry.

It said they must commit to cutting prices.

"Lower-income consumers may be exploited to a far greater degree relative to wealthier consumers," said commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele.

The carriers must commit to reducing the price of sub-1GB packages to "within an objectively justifiable and socially defensible range" of current levels, he said.

Vodacom’s share price dropped up to 5.1% to R114.88, the most in three months, while MTN fell 2.4%.

The two companies had a combined 75-million customers in SA at the end of 2018, equivalent to about three-quarters of the current market. This number includes people with more than one phone.

The high cost of data, which critics of the companies say holds the country back in a global economy increasingly dominated by technical innovation, has been the subject of protests.

Ruhan du Plessis, technology analyst at Avior Capital, said a lack of mobile spectrum was the main driver of data prices.

James Hodge, chief economist at the commission, said data prices were not falling fast enough. He said it was ironic that MTN and Vodacom were charging less for data in other countries than in SA.