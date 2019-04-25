News Leader
WATCH: The Competition Commission’s damning finding on Vodacom and MTN
25 April 2019 - 09:54
The Competition Commission’s data services market inquiry report has found that the country’s data prices are higher than its Brics and Sadc counterparts and that mobile networks, MTN and Vodacom, charge higher prices in SA than in other countries in which they operate.
Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge joined Business Day TV to discuss the report and what the inquiry’s recommendations mean for the price of data pricing moving forward.
Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge talks to Business Day TV about the data services market inquiry’s report
Or listen to the full audio: