Criminals watch out – here comes JONGA

JONGA’s origin story

Ntsako Mgiba, chief executive officer of JONGA, was visiting his aunt and cousin in the Witbank Township one night when thieves burgled her house and five others while they were sleeping. That’s when Mgiba decided it was time to do something about safety in townships and JONGA (the Xhosa word meaning “to watch”) was born.

Mgiba co-founded JONGA with Ntandoyenkosi Shezi and Matthew Tait through UCT Up-Starts during his second year at the University of Cape Town. At the time, he was studying mechatronics engineering on a SASOL bursary.

JONGA is a low-cost, low-tech security system that sends a notification to your smartphone when something triggers the motion sensors in your home. If you suspect foul play, you can hit the panic button, which alerts the neighbours and the local policing forum.

It takes a village

In 2017, JONGA won the first season of the Santam Safety Ideas drive, which earned them start-up capital of R200 000 and the opportunity to participate in the 10X Entrepreneurship Programme.

Through Santam’s incubation process (valued at R150,000) JONGA learned to align their product to their emerging market, and this encouraged them to join the Sanlam Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) Programme.

WATCH | Mgiba chats about winning, Jonga and the team's vision