Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Altron unit lands contract to roll out broadband in Limpopo

19 February 2018 - 06:00 Nick Hedley
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

Allied Electronics (Altron) said on Friday it had won a contract to roll out broadband infrastructure in Limpopo, the first phase of which was worth R585m.

The provincial government, via Limpopo Connexion, had appointed Altron’s Altech Radio Holdings (ARH) unit "to establish an affordable, secure, open-access broadband network across the province, in line with the national broadband policy, SA Connect". The group’s share price was 0.4% higher at R12.74 at close of trade on Friday.

It has risen more than 5% so far in 2018.

ARH would provide connectivity to government departments, municipalities, businesses and households across the province over the initial three-year period, it said.

Additional services would include "a network operation, control centre and data centre".

The company previously provided broadband infrastructure in Gauteng, where it connected buildings, community service centres, townships, economic development zones, "urban renewal nodes" and schools. The project was done on a build-and-transfer basis.

Lower costs

ARH is also involved in a joint partnership to develop and operate a broadband network for the City of Tshwane.

"It is a priority of the government’s National Development Plan to connect all South Africans to broadband infrastructure," said Brett Nash, MD of ARH.

Limpopo Connexion acting CEO Baldwin Ramasobane said that the provincial broadband network would reduce the cost of doing business for the government, industry and civil society "and is a prerequisite for effective e-service implementation in the province".

The project was part of a broader plan to "help modernise" the provincial economy and create employment opportunities, he said.

"The project will further assist the Limpopo province in participating in the fourth industrial revolution and emergent disruptive technologies by developing skills for the economy and incubation programmes through the planned science and technology park," Ramasobane said.

hedleyn@bdfm.co.za

Viewers ditch the dish for streaming

Online operators such as Netflix are making traditional TV obsolete
Business
8 days ago

Better quarterly profit for Nokia but network unit set for more decline

Nokia has coped with the downturn better than Ericsson thanks to its 2016 acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, which broadened its portfolio and helped it ...
Companies
17 days ago

Spectrum alliance backs change in licensing model to boost rural reach

Amending licensing models will allow cellphone network operators to reach more consumers in non-urban areas
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING: Chamber of Mines postpones fight ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Funders ‘force’ Christo Wiese to dump Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Daimler and VW face more recalls over ...
Companies
4.
Court probes controversial lending practices by ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Banks and insurers under fire
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Viewers ditch the dish for streaming
Business

Spectrum alliance backs change in licensing model to boost rural reach
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS ANALYSIS: Telecoms bill spooks sector with its proposal
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.