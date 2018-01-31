Vodacom posts double-digit rise in customer numbers

Vodacom’s December quarter update goes some way to explain the 20% run in the mobile network operator’s share price over the past few weeks.

The group’s overall revenue for the three months to end-December grew 6.7% to R22.6bn, while its total customer numbers grew 13% to 74-million at the end of 2017, from 65-million the year before, Wednesday’s update shows.

About 80% of Vodacom’s revenue comes from SA, with Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mozambique and Lesotho contributing the balance.

Vodacom’s South African revenue grew 6.2% to R18.2bn.

It increased its local prepaid customer numbers by 16.3% to 36.3-million at December 31, from 31.2-million at the end of 2016.

Contract customers grew a less impressive 2.5% to 5.3-million.

Though customers numbers grew, Vodacom’s average revenue per user (arpu) per month declined from both its prepaid and contract subscribers.