Ackerman family to relinquish control of Pick n Pay
The group’s mainstay chair, Gareth Ackerman, will step down in 2025 after serving 14 years in the role
27 May 2024 - 08:39
The founding Ackerman family will relinquish voting control of Pick n Pay — the biggest shake up at the group since its establishment 57 years ago.
The embattled retailer said on Monday that the Ackerman family would “forego majority shareholder voting control of Pick n Pay”. ..
