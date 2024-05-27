Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers discusses shake-up at the retailer

Business Day TV spoke to Summers after the company’s annual results release and news that the Ackerman family plans to give up control of Pick n Pay

27 May 2024 - 20:24
Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers. Photo: SUPPLIED
The Ackerman family will give up control of Pick n Pay to allow management room to implement strategies aimed at transforming the business. The announcement came alongside the company’s annual results. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sean Summers about the results, as well as the shake-up at Pick n Pay.

