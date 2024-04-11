Nu-World earnings dip as SA sales face pressure
Margins locally fell due to rising cost pressures, high interest rates, high shipping costs, decline of the rand, load-shedding and fuel costs
11 April 2024 - 09:54
Nu-World Holdings, which is in the business of importing, assembling, marketing and distributing branded consumer goods, reported a 5% decline in earnings for the six months ended February.
The company reported headline earnings per share of 147.1c compared with 154.9c a year ago. Revenue declined 2.8% to R969.5m while attributable profit was 5.3% lower at R31.5m. ..
