Kering buys building in Milan for €1.3bn

Kering says the investment is part of the luxury group’s selective real estate strategy

04 April 2024 - 10:58
by Elisa Anzolin
People stand outside a Gucci store. Bix luxury groups have been on a buiilding acquisition spree in top fashion locations. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Milan, Italy — French luxury group Kering said on Thursday it acquired an 18th century building in via Montenapoleone, the heart of Milan’s most exclusive shopping area, for €1.3bn, from Blackstone Property Partners Europe.

Kering’s deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions of buildings in top fashion locations by big luxury groups.

The building, which already hosts Saint Laurent’s store, is developed over five floors. It includes more than 5,000m2 of retail space, making it one of the largest properties in via Montenapoleone, according to the statement.

“This investment is part of Kering’s selective real estate strategy, aimed at securing key highly desirable locations for its houses,” the group said in a statement.

Kering, which warned in March that its first-quarter sales were likely to drop about 10%, added that it aimed to manage its real estate portfolio with the goal of retaining a stake in its prime assets alongside co-investors in dedicated vehicles, as it did for a building for its Italian label Bottega Veneta in Tokyo. 

Reuters

Shareholder wants Dr Martens to begin strategic review

Marathon Partners says a strategic buyer ‘could add further scale to operations and create new synergies’
1 day ago

Adrian Hallmark quits Bentley to become Aston Martin CEO

It is the latest Aston Martin shake-up under chair and top shareholder Lawrence Stroll
1 week ago

Tod’s and Saras join exodus from Milan bourse

Italian luxury shoemaker and oil refiner receive buyout offers
1 month ago

Watches of Switzerland cuts growth forecast

Luxury retailer says consumers are being squeezed by cost of living
2 months ago
