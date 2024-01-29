Companies / Retail & Consumer

Owner of Berlin’s KaDeWe luxury department store files for insolvency

The group is part of Signa's crumbling real estate empire

29 January 2024 - 20:38
by Matthias Inverardi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People enter the department store Kaufhaus des Westens in Berlin, Germany, January 29 2024. Picture: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS
People enter the department store Kaufhaus des Westens in Berlin, Germany, January 29 2024. Picture: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS

Frankfurt — KaDeWe Group, which operates the eponymous Berlin department store and is part of the troubled Signa real estate empire, said on Monday it had filed for insolvency, the latest fallout of a widening property crisis in the region.

KaDeWe is a landmark tourist destination in Berlin, and the group also includes the Oberpollinger department store in Munich and the Alsterhaus in Hamburg.

Signa, the insolvent Austrian-based property empire that has become the biggest casualty so far in Europe’s real-estate slump, bought KaDeWe as part of a retail portfolio a decade ago.

In 2015, Signa sold a majority stake to the Thai retail conglomerate Central Group.

Since the Signa holding company filed for insolvency last year, many of its divisions have followed suit.

KaDeWe will remain open during the process.

Since it opened in 1907, the building on Wittenberg Platz, not far from the Zoologischer Garten railway station, has become a symbol of the German capital to rival the Brandenburg Gate and the television tower at Alexander Platz.

Reuters 

Property group Signa in talks on possible sale of Chrysler Building stake

European group’s insolvency underscores dimming prospects for the sector after a surge in interest rates and construction costs
Companies
1 month ago

ECB says property slump in Europe could last years

Financial Stability Review says sector is not a systemic risk for lenders but could amplify market stress
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sars order will hit global expansion of most JSE ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Woolworths and Shoprite on course for market ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
More than 3,000 arrested in Telkom ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Call for expression of interest: SGB-Smit Power ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Truworths’ first-half sales up 8%, lifted by UK ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.