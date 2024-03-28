TFG appoints Ralph Buddle as new CFO
CEO Anthony Thunström has been fulfilling the role of CFO and CEO since the beginning of December
28 March 2024 - 10:05
TFG has announced that Ralph Buddle, current head of group finance and advisory at the firm, is CFO.
CEO Anthony Thunström has been fulfilling the role of CFO and CEO since the beginning of December. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.