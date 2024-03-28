Companies / Retail & Consumer

TFG appoints Ralph Buddle as new CFO

CEO Anthony Thunström has been fulfilling the role of CFO and CEO since the beginning of December

BL Premium
28 March 2024 - 10:05
by Katharine Child

TFG has announced that Ralph Buddle, current head of group finance and advisory at the firm, is CFO.

CEO Anthony Thunström has been fulfilling the role of CFO and CEO since the beginning of December. ..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.