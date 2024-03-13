TFG to partner with UK retailer JD Sports
TFG will open 40 JD Sports franchised stores over the next five years, with one by the end of 2024
13 March 2024 - 11:51
UPDATED 13 March 2024 - 12:52
TFG has signed a deal with British retail chain JD Sports to have access to brands such as The North Face and exclusive styles in Nike, adidas and Puma.
The owner of Markham, Relay Jeans, Fabiani, and Jet will also open 40 JD Sports franchised stores over the next five years, with the first few opening by the end of 2024...
