TFG gets its game on
UK-based sportswear brand JD Sports is coming to South Africa
TFG, the owner of brands including Foschini, Markham and Jet, will manage the rollout in South Africa of JD Sports, one of the world’s top sportswear brands. The deal has been brewing for several years.
“After a long process it’s good to get it over the line,” says TFG CEO Anthony Thunström, adding that South Africa has been on JD’s global expansion radar for some time, given the strong sneaker and branded street culture in this country. “JD is probably the biggest and most ambitious sportswear brand in the world and they’ve signalled to the public they’re planning an even bigger international expansion.”..
