Truworths looks to the UK for growth
The retailer already owns the shoe chain Office that provides a third of its profits
04 March 2024 - 05:00
If Truworths makes an acquisition, it is likely to be in the UK where it owns the shoe chain Office, which provides a third of its profits and has turned a corner after challenging times a few years ago.
Truworths CEO Michael Mark was responding to a question about possible merger & acquisition (M&A) opportunities during an investor presentation on Friday, though his answer did not suggest anything was imminent. ..
