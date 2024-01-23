Clicks grows retail sales over Christmas
Embattled consumers focused on essentials, buying more affordable items such as chocolates, biscuits and cleaning products
23 January 2024 - 11:36
Health and beauty retailer Clicks increased sales volumes over the festive season, with record daily sales on the Friday before Christmas.
The retailer released a voluntary sales update for the 20 weeks to January 14 noting that overall group sales, including from its medicine distributor, grew 8% year on year to R16.8bn...
