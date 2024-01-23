Companies / Retail & Consumer

Clicks grows retail sales over Christmas

Embattled consumers focused on essentials, buying more affordable items such as chocolates, biscuits and cleaning products

BL Premium
23 January 2024 - 11:36
by Katharine Child

Health and beauty retailer Clicks increased sales volumes over the festive season, with record daily sales on the Friday before Christmas.

The retailer released a voluntary sales update for the 20 weeks to January 14 noting that overall group sales, including from its medicine distributor, grew 8% year on year to R16.8bn...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.