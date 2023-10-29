Clicks eyes options in East Africa
R800m expansion targets 1,200 stores, 24-hour clinic and virtual consultations
29 October 2023 - 06:27
Clicks is pushing ahead with the major expansion of its footprint, including its first 24-hour clinic in Gauteng and possible new stores in East Africa.
The pharmaceutical retailer is also expanding its services, with plans to provide more virtual doctor consultations at its clinics. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.