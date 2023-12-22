Roman’s Pizza in court with franchisee over royalty payments
Founder’s verbal statement that the normal fees need not be paid is at the heart of the dispute
22 December 2023 - 14:13
A Roman’s Pizza franchisee is gearing up for a court battle in the new year to hold on to his four stores after winning an urgent interdict to stop the franchisor from shutting them down two-and-a-half weeks before Christmas.
Basil Kassimatis runs four Roman’s Pizza restaurants in Johannesburg and once worked as COO at the firm’s head office. However, he has not signed new leases for his four stores, which the firm wants him to do, arguing it can legally terminate his business as he did not comply...
