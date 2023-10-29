NPA deals fatal blow to Tiger Brands’ pursuit of fraud-accused manager
Group banks on its R35m civil lawsuit against its former procurement manager after agency declines to prosecute
29 October 2023 - 17:43
Consumer goods giant Tiger Brands’ criminal case against its erstwhile procurement manager was dealt a fatal blow when the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute due to poor prospects of a conviction.
The NPA’s decision casts doubt on whether Tiger Brands can recoup the R35m it said it lost due to the conduct of Derrick Sandragasan, against whom it also launched a civil lawsuit still in court. ..
