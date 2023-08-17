GUGU LOURIE: A state company for digital infrastructure is a pipe dream
Competition Commission decision fuels speculation about government pressure
17 August 2023 - 05:00
The Competition Commission’s blocking of Vodacom’s proposed merger with Maziv raises many questions about possible government pressure.
Maziv is a newly formed company that houses fibre network operators Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel. By rejecting a Vodacom/Maziv merger the commission bolsters suggestions that the antitrust regulator was bending to government pressure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.