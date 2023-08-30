Higher operating costs and inflation heavily affected Cashbuild’s annual performance. The building materials retailer has reported a 56% plunge in annual operating profit and has cut its dividend by 42%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Werner de Jager.
WATCH: Cashbuild profit tumbles as sales slump
Business Day TV speaks to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager
