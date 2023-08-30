Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY/RICHARD STREVER
Bidcorp has weathered tough economic conditions. During the annual period the international food services group delivered a 33.4% increase in revenue and a 35.4% jump in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV discussed the company’s performance with CEO Bernard Benson.
WATCH: Bidcorp posts profit bump despite inflationary pressures
Business Day TV speaks to Bidcorp CEO Bernard Benson
