Cashbuild expects another hefty drop in profit
The building retailer expects an up to 40% fall in earnings on lower demand
10 August 2023 - 20:38
Cashbuild has said it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to drop by as much as 40% when it releases its annual results.
Building retailers, including Builders Warehouse and Italtile, have all been experiencing a decline in sales since the 2021 home improvement boom when consumers invested in their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic as people worked and socialised at home...
