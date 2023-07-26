Bengaluru — Dunhill cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) reported a jump in half-yearly profit on Wednesday, supported by higher cigarette prices and fast-growing demand for tobacco alternatives.
With traditional smoking on the decline, BAT has been investing in next-generation products such as heated tobacco and vapes to sustain growth.
That, coupled with cigarette price hikes and a resumption of international travel helping duty-free trade, benefited the company.
BAT’s profit from operations on a reported basis was up 61.4% at £5.94bn for the six months ended June 30.
In the same period in 2022, the company had taken a £957m impairment charge related to the transfer of its Russian business.
BAT posts rosy first-half profit due in part to pricier cigarettes
First-half revenue grew 4.4% to £13.44bn.
Reuters
