Companies / Retail & Consumer

BAT posts rosy first-half profit due in part to pricier cigarettes

BAT’s profit from operations on a reported basis was up 61.4% at £5.94bn for the six months ended June 30

26 July 2023 - 09:51 Eva Mathews
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/DZIEWUL
Picture: 123RF/DZIEWUL

Bengaluru — Dunhill cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) reported a jump in half-yearly profit on Wednesday, supported by higher cigarette prices and fast-growing demand for tobacco alternatives.

With traditional smoking on the decline, BAT has been investing in next-generation products such as heated tobacco and vapes to sustain growth.

That, coupled with cigarette price hikes and a resumption of international travel helping duty-free trade, benefited the company.

BAT’s profit from operations on a reported basis was up 61.4% at £5.94bn for the six months ended June 30.

In the same period in 2022, the company had taken a £957m impairment charge related to the transfer of its Russian business.

First-half revenue grew 4.4% to £13.44bn.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
AECI cuts dividend despite net profit growth
Companies / Industrials
2.
BAT posts rosy first-half profit due in part to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Danone ‘deconsolidates’ Russian business
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sasol flags lower sales as coal logistics woes ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Prosus slams reporting and governance at BYJU’S
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

JOHNNY MOLOTO: SA can reduce the harm of smoking

Opinion

Prohibition is a hard habit to break

Opinion

BAT greases Johann Rupert’s Reinet juggernaut

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.