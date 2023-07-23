JOHNNY MOLOTO: SA can reduce the harm of smoking
It’s not too late to produce a tobacco control framework that actually saves lives
23 July 2023 - 07:00
Despite robust tobacco control measures, smoking rates have increased in South Africa, and today more than a quarter (28%) of adults are smokers, as overall cigarette consumption continues to increase.
Considering that declared volumes of cigarettes sold by legal manufacturers have dramatically declined over the past five years, there is only one plausible explanation for South Africa’s stubbornly high smoking rates: the runaway growth of the illicit tobacco trade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now