BAT greases Johann Rupert’s Reinet juggernaut
The tobacco producer paid €122m in dividends to Reinet
12 July 2023 - 16:11
Despite having significantly reduced British American Tobacco’s (BAT’s) share of its asset base over the last decade, Johann Rupert-controlled Reinet said the cigarette maker continued to be a fortress, giving it liquidity to pursue other opportunities.
In its annual report made public on Tuesday, Reinet said it had received €122m in dividends from BAT in the year ended March. ..
