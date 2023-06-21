Steinhoff to dissolve as Germany issues arrest warrant for Markus Jooste

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
Eskom's transmission operations will be hived off into a separate company as part of a sweeping overhaul of the cash-strapped power utility
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Dutch court approves its debt restructuring plan, heralding the end of the retailer, but restructuring process allows it to avoid bankruptcy
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Finding young people to become auto technicians is a battle against outdated prejudices, says Nada's Gary McGraw
Steinhoff will be dissolved and its assets gradually sold off after a Dutch court approved its debt restructuring plan, heralding the end of the retailer that survived for six years after being revealed as the site of SA’s biggest fraud.
Bloomberg also reported on Wednesday that authorities in Germany, where Steinhoff has the primary listing, have issued an arrest warrant for former CEO Markus Jooste, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the multibillion-rand accounting fraud that shocked investors and politicians...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Steinhoff to dissolve as Germany issues arrest warrant for Markus Jooste
Former CEO is alleged to be the mastermind behind multibillion-rand accounting fraud
Steinhoff will be dissolved and its assets gradually sold off after a Dutch court approved its debt restructuring plan, heralding the end of the retailer that survived for six years after being revealed as the site of SA’s biggest fraud.
Bloomberg also reported on Wednesday that authorities in Germany, where Steinhoff has the primary listing, have issued an arrest warrant for former CEO Markus Jooste, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the multibillion-rand accounting fraud that shocked investors and politicians...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.